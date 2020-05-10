Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southcom Commander Discusses Current Threats

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, commander of U.S Southern Command, and Ambassador Jean E. Manes discuss current threats, counter narcotics and defense partnerships from a regional combatant command perspective during a public, on-the-record Council of the Americas roundtable conversation, Oct. 5, 2020.

