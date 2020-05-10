Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, commander of U.S Southern Command, and Ambassador Jean E. Manes discuss current threats, counter narcotics and defense partnerships from a regional combatant command perspective during a public, on-the-record Council of the Americas roundtable conversation, Oct. 5, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 15:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|768478
|Filename:
|DOD_108010427
|Length:
|01:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Southcom Commander Discusses Current Threats, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT