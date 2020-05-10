Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defensible Space

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    FHL Fire Inspector talks about creating defensible space to protect against wildfires for Fire Prevention Week

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 14:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 768466
    VIRIN: 201005-O-AP697-493
    Filename: DOD_108010388
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defensible Space, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fire Prevention Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT