Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Beaming to talk about FEVS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    The United States Army Security Assistance Command talks about the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey and how it can impact employees in the future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 13:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768446
    VIRIN: 201005-A-IK167-003
    Filename: DOD_108010228
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beaming to talk about FEVS, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Tim Hanson
    USASAC
    Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT