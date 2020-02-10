Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DoD Principal Deputy CIO John Sherman National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2020 Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Nicholas Polk 

    DoD CIO

    DoD Principal Deputy CIO John Sherman relays an important message for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2020

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 13:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 768443
    VIRIN: 201002-O-HL398-993
    Filename: DOD_108010219
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Principal Deputy CIO John Sherman National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2020 Message, by Nicholas Polk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NCSAM
    DoDCIO
    NCSAM2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT