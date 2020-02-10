DoD Principal Deputy CIO John Sherman relays an important message for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2020
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 13:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|768443
|VIRIN:
|201002-O-HL398-993
|Filename:
|DOD_108010219
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoD Principal Deputy CIO John Sherman National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2020 Message, by Nicholas Polk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT