    Bomber Barons return from Bomber Task Force Europe

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josh Strickland 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota return from Bomber Task Force Europe in RAF Fairford, England on Sept. 29, 2020 at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. The Bomber Task Force Europe demonstrated the United States’ ability to support NATO allies and generate its assests globally. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 12:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768435
    VIRIN: 200929-F-GB336-1001
    Filename: DOD_108010147
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Barons return from Bomber Task Force Europe, by A1C Josh Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

