The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the request of FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency is in the process of assessing the damage from Hurricane Laura to fire stations in Calcasieu Parish to help determine the best path forward to getting these critical infrastructure facilities up and running, and ready to help protect the citizens of southwest Louisiana as they rebuild the lives and communities.
|09.15.2020
|10.05.2020 13:12
|B-Roll
|768434
|200915-A-VX653-976
|DOD_108010128
|00:01:04
|LA, US
This work, Hurricane Laura: Firehouse assessments, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
