Hurricane Laura: Firehouse assessments

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768434" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the request of FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency is in the process of assessing the damage from Hurricane Laura to fire stations in Calcasieu Parish to help determine the best path forward to getting these critical infrastructure facilities up and running, and ready to help protect the citizens of southwest Louisiana as they rebuild the lives and communities.