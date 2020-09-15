Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Laura: Firehouse assessments

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the request of FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency is in the process of assessing the damage from Hurricane Laura to fire stations in Calcasieu Parish to help determine the best path forward to getting these critical infrastructure facilities up and running, and ready to help protect the citizens of southwest Louisiana as they rebuild the lives and communities.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Laura: Firehouse assessments, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

