    Hurricane Laura: Blue Roof install timelapse

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    USACE contractors install a blue roof on a home in eastern Calcasieu Parish, La., that was damaged by Hurricane Laura. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency. The purpose of Operation Blue Roof is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. This is a free service to homeowners. Operation Blue Roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm. The following Parishes are eligible for a temporary roofing mission: Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vernon. To learn more, or apply: https://www.usace.army.mil/BlueRoof

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 13:11
    Louisiana
    USACE
    FEMA
    timelapse
    disaster recovery
    Mississippi Valley Division
    install
    blue roof
    Hurricane Laura

