Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers of 39th Strategic Signal Battalion familiarize with the new M17 pistol.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.21.2020

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, familiarize themselves with the new M17 pistol under supervision of Staff Sgt. Henry, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion NCOIC. They shoot in standing position, in kneeling position and in prone position in the 25-meter range in Chièvres, Feb. 21, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Mr. Henri Cambier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 08:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768396
    VIRIN: 200221-A-HZ738-9001
    Filename: DOD_108009722
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers of 39th Strategic Signal Battalion familiarize with the new M17 pistol., by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Range
    Firing
    Shooting
    Europe
    Belgium
    Training
    Chièvres
    Chièvres Air Base
    Hainaut
    Wallonia
    BLDG 95 Firing Range
    25-meter indoor range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT