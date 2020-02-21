Soldiers of 39th Strategic Signal Battalion familiarize with the new M17 pistol.

U.S. Soldiers, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, familiarize themselves with the new M17 pistol under supervision of Staff Sgt. Henry, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion NCOIC. They shoot in standing position, in kneeling position and in prone position in the 25-meter range in Chièvres, Feb. 21, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Mr. Henri Cambier)
Date Taken:
|02.21.2020
Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
