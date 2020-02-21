Soldiers of 39th Strategic Signal Battalion familiarize with the new M17 pistol.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768396" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, familiarize themselves with the new M17 pistol under supervision of Staff Sgt. Henry, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion NCOIC. They shoot in standing position, in kneeling position and in prone position in the 25-meter range in Chièvres, Feb. 21, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Mr. Henri Cambier)