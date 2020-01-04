Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Training With Social Distancing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HOVEY, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Stopping the spread of COVID-19 doesn't stop Dagger Brigade from maintaining
    readiness. Captain Campbell explains how he trains while social distancing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 03:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768391
    VIRIN: 200401-A-QE526-417
    Filename: DOD_108009514
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CAMP HOVEY, 41, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training With Social Distancing, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    M4
    ROK
    Republic of Korea
    Army
    Dagger
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    2ABCT
    5-4 CAV
    Social distancing
    McTizic
    Hwang JeongHyeon
    Lee MoHyun
    Kwon JinHo
    Chung InHa
    Audley Campbell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT