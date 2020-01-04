Stopping the spread of COVID-19 doesn't stop Dagger Brigade from maintaining
readiness. Captain Campbell explains how he trains while social distancing.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 03:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768391
|VIRIN:
|200401-A-QE526-417
|Filename:
|DOD_108009514
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|CAMP HOVEY, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Training With Social Distancing, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT