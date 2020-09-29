Patricia Jones, a clinical systems trainer at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, overcame breast cancer after being diagnosed in 2019. October is breast cancer awareness month.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 02:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768390
|VIRIN:
|200929-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108009513
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Breast cancer survivor shows strength through adversity, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT