Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Brig. Gen. Terri Borras - WEOL-AM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Chen 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    Brig. Gen. Terri Borras, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve, Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC) radio interview for Hispanic Heritage Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 09:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 768381
    VIRIN: 201004-A-SC088-159
    Filename: DOD_108009434
    Length: 00:06:50
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Terri Borras - WEOL-AM, by SFC Samuel Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    MIRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT