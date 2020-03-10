B-Roll of Susan "Susie" Kintz. B-Roll of items in her office, uniforms, awards and interacting with Airmen
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2020 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768371
|VIRIN:
|201003-F-KJ690-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108009294
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Susie Kintz: A Lifetime of Service B-Roll, by SrA Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT