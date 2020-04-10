Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In Flight Refueling Specialist Boom Operator

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bradley Tipton 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    A video feature highlighting the in flight refueling specialists, commonly known as boom operators, of the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, and detailing how thoroughly their training prepares them for their mission.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2020
    Date Posted: 10.04.2020 14:25
    Video ID: 768358
    VIRIN: 201004-F-EE215-002
    Filename: DOD_108009100
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Refueling
    Reserves
    KC-135
    Boom Operator
    NKAWTG
    ReserveReady

