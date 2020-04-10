In Flight Refueling Specialist Boom Operator

A video feature highlighting the in flight refueling specialists, commonly known as boom operators, of the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, and detailing how thoroughly their training prepares them for their mission.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2020 14:25
|Category:
|Video ID:
|768358
|VIRIN:
|201004-F-EE215-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108009100
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
