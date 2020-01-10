Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Bayonet Vikings Shout Outs

    DJIBOUTI

    10.01.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sirrina E. Martinez 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Soldiers with Task Force Bayonet give shout outs to the Minnesota Vikings, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 20, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.04.2020 12:43
    Category:
    Video ID: 768354
    VIRIN: 201004-Z-IT440-1018
    Filename: DOD_108009076
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Bayonet Vikings Shout Outs, by SGT Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota Vikings

