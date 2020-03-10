Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    126th Air Refueling Wing Town Hall - October 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ken Stephens 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Douglas, 126th Air Refueling Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Chris Mertz, 126th Mission Support Group superintendent, and Chief Master Sgt. Amanda Stewart, 126th Supply Chain Management Squadron superintendent, host an online Facebook Live town hall meeting, Oct. 3, 2020 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, for the Illinois Air National Guard unit. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ken Stephens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2020
    Date Posted: 10.04.2020 13:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 768345
    VIRIN: 201003-Z-TL822-2001
    Filename: DOD_108009058
    Length: 00:28:29
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 126th Air Refueling Wing Town Hall - October 2020, by SMSgt Ken Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Illinois
    TownHall
    ILNG
    126ARW
    ScottAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT