A Coast Guard aircrew from Sector Columbia River aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter rescue a family stranded on the Washaway Beach Jetty, on the North Cove of Willapa Bay, Washington, Saturday, October 3, 2020. A father, son, uncle and canine, walked out to the end of the jetty and became trapped by the rising tide. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Sector Columbia River)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2020 02:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768330
|VIRIN:
|201003-G-GE256-1111
|Filename:
|DOD_108008814
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
This work, Coast Guard Sector Columbia River rescues family stranded on Washaway Beach Jetty, Wash., by PO3 Trevor Lilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
