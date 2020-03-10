Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector Columbia River rescues family stranded on Washaway Beach Jetty, Wash.

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Lilburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard aircrew from Sector Columbia River aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter rescue a family stranded on the Washaway Beach Jetty, on the North Cove of Willapa Bay, Washington, Saturday, October 3, 2020. A father, son, uncle and canine, walked out to the end of the jetty and became trapped by the rising tide. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Sector Columbia River)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2020
    Date Posted: 10.04.2020 02:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768330
    VIRIN: 201003-G-GE256-1111
    Filename: DOD_108008814
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector Columbia River rescues family stranded on Washaway Beach Jetty, Wash., by PO3 Trevor Lilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    Oregon
    rescue swimmer
    hoist
    District 13
    MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter
    Coast Guard
    Pacific Northwest
    rescue basket
    Sector Columbia River
    agency assist
    Pacific County

