    Gen. John P. Jumper Enlisted Award Winner for AFRC Notification

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Public Affairs 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Chief of Air Force Reserve Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, Air Force Reserve Command Chief Timothy White, 10th Air Force Command Team, 919th Special Operations Wing Command Team, 2nd Special Operations Group Command Team, and 2nd Special Operations Squadron Command Team surprised Technical Sgt. Mallory Rushing of the 2nd Special Operations Squadron, for being selected as the Gen John P. Jumper Enlisted Award Winner for the Air Force Reserve Command.

    Video recorded and edited by Senior Master Sgt. Kori Conaway and Hq AFRC PA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.03.2020 20:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768328
    VIRIN: 200908-F-PW195-001
    Filename: DOD_108008781
    Length: 00:08:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Air Force Reserve Command
    919 SOW
    10 AF
    #ReserveReady
    #ReserveReform
    #ReserveResilient
    Gen Jumper Award
    TSgt Rushing
    TSgt Mallory Rushing
    2 SOS
    2 SOG

