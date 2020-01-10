Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    301 FW October UTA CC Call 2020

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Capt. Jessica Gross and Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    30 FW Commander Col. Allen Duckworth and 301 FW Command Chief CMSgt Michael Senigo address the wing for this month's Commander's Call.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.03.2020 14:41
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:21:15
    #AFRC
    Commander's Call
    CC Call
    10 AF
    301 FW
    #ReserveCitizenAirmen
    #ReserveReady

