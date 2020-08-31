Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    490th Signal Company TIN-E

    OH, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Hitchcock 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 490th Signal Company, a Tactical Installation Networking Enhanced (TIN-E) unit out of Blacklick, OH, give perspective on opportunities and experiences serving as a 25L and 25B at this unique unit from both leadership and lower enlisted. (US Army Reserve video by SSG Steven Hitchcock/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 10.03.2020 13:12
    Video ID: 768322
    VIRIN: 200831-A-SE706-1001
    Filename: DOD_108008706
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 490th Signal Company TIN-E, by SSG Steven Hitchcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMCAM
    25B
    25L
    490th Signal Company TIN-E
    982nd Signal Company Combat Camera

