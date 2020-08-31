490th Signal Company TIN-E

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 490th Signal Company, a Tactical Installation Networking Enhanced (TIN-E) unit out of Blacklick, OH, give perspective on opportunities and experiences serving as a 25L and 25B at this unique unit from both leadership and lower enlisted. (US Army Reserve video by SSG Steven Hitchcock/Released)