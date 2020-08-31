U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 490th Signal Company, a Tactical Installation Networking Enhanced (TIN-E) unit out of Blacklick, OH, give perspective on opportunities and experiences serving as a 25L and 25B at this unique unit from both leadership and lower enlisted. (US Army Reserve video by SSG Steven Hitchcock/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2020 13:12
|Category:
|Video ID:
|768322
|VIRIN:
|200831-A-SE706-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108008706
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|OH, US
This work, 490th Signal Company TIN-E, by SSG Steven Hitchcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
