    Deployed Red Tails Discuss AF Football Red Tail Jerseys

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold and Master Sgt. Jonathan Young

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Deployed Airmen to the 332AEW share their excitement that the Air Football team will honor the legacy of the Red Tails by wearing special uniforms against Navy Oct. 3.

