    25th ID EIB Training

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Specialist Andrew Berglund, an Infantryman of 2-35 Cacti, speaks about his experience during 25th Infantry Division's Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) training and testing.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 21:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768305
    VIRIN: 200930-A-PC678-744
    Filename: DOD_108008433
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ID EIB Training, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    EIB
    Expert Infantry Badge
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    INDOPACOM

