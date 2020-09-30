Specialist Andrew Berglund, an Infantryman of 2-35 Cacti, speaks about his experience during 25th Infantry Division's Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) training and testing.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 21:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768305
|VIRIN:
|200930-A-PC678-744
|Filename:
|DOD_108008433
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 25th ID EIB Training, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
