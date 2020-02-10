Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Alaska National Guard Maintains Behavioral Health While Meeting Mission Requirements

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Commisioner of the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe addresses the AKNG on behavioral health and the resources available for all members of the Guard.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 19:23
    This work, The Alaska National Guard Maintains Behavioral Health While Meeting Mission Requirements, by PO2 Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mental health
    behavioral health
    Alaska National Guard
    COVID-19

