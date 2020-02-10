The Alaska National Guard Maintains Behavioral Health While Meeting Mission Requirements

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768302" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Commisioner of the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe addresses the AKNG on behavioral health and the resources available for all members of the Guard.