    Hispanic Heritage Month: Sgt. Maj. Alfonso Ramos Jr.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Alfonso Ramos Jr., Sergeant Major, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speaks about his family and heritage, MCBH, Oct. 1, 2020. Hispanic Heritage Month is a commemoration held every year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to recognize the contributions of Hispanic Americans to our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

