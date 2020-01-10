Hispanic Heritage Month: Sgt. Maj. Alfonso Ramos Jr.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Alfonso Ramos Jr., Sergeant Major, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speaks about his family and heritage, MCBH, Oct. 1, 2020. Hispanic Heritage Month is a commemoration held every year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to recognize the contributions of Hispanic Americans to our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)