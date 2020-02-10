FIre Inspector Darrin Shiplett with the Fort Leonard Wood Fire Department teaches student and virtual learners how to test, maintain and respond to smoke detectors and fire alarms as part of Fire Prevention Week 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 18:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768295
|VIRIN:
|201002-O-JT284-129
|Filename:
|DOD_108008272
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Smoke Detectors and Alarms, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT