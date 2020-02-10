Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Smoke Detectors and Alarms

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Amanda Sullivan 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    FIre Inspector Darrin Shiplett with the Fort Leonard Wood Fire Department teaches student and virtual learners how to test, maintain and respond to smoke detectors and fire alarms as part of Fire Prevention Week 2020.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Smoke Detectors and Alarms, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Safety
    Fire Prevention Week
    Fire Department
    Smoke Detectors
    Virtual Learning
    Fort Leoanard Wood

