    K-State Military Appreciation Day Flyover

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Magallanes 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, provided a flyover for Kansas State's Military Appreciation Day. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Magallanes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 17:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768293
    VIRIN: 201002-A-AR083-580
    Filename: DOD_108008257
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-State Military Appreciation Day Flyover, by SPC Michael Magallanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1ID
    1st Infantry Division
    Military Appreciation Day
    K-State

