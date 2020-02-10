1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, provided a flyover for Kansas State's Military Appreciation Day. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Magallanes)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 17:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768293
|VIRIN:
|201002-A-AR083-580
|Filename:
|DOD_108008257
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, K-State Military Appreciation Day Flyover, by SPC Michael Magallanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
