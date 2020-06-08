Airmen participate in the first virtual Airman Leadership School class, in the month of July and August 2020, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. ALS is a course designed to develop Airmen into front-line supervisors through personal and professional development.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 16:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|VIRIN:
|200902-F-HV115-1001
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
This work, ALS VIRTUAL CAPSTONE MERGER TRAINING 3N0X6 Collette Brooks, by SrA Collette Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
