    ALS VIRTUAL CAPSTONE MERGER TRAINING 3N0X6 Collette Brooks

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Collette Brooks 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen participate in the first virtual Airman Leadership School class, in the month of July and August 2020, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. ALS is a course designed to develop Airmen into front-line supervisors through personal and professional development.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 16:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768276
    VIRIN: 200902-F-HV115-1001
    Filename: DOD_108008115
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS VIRTUAL CAPSTONE MERGER TRAINING 3N0X6 Collette Brooks, by SrA Collette Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

