    What do Firefighters Look Like?

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Amanda Sullivan 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Fort Leonard Wood Firefighters show students and virtual learners how firefighters may look when coming into a burning home to rescue them as part of Fire Prevention Week 2020 at Fort Leonard Wood.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 16:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768275
    VIRIN: 201002-O-JT284-761
    Filename: DOD_108008111
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What do Firefighters Look Like?, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire Safety
    Fire Prevention Week
    Fort Leonard Wood
    TRADOC
    Army
    Military Kids
    Virtual Learning
    Fort Leonard Wood Fire Department

