Fort Leonard Wood Firefighters show students and virtual learners how firefighters may look when coming into a burning home to rescue them as part of Fire Prevention Week 2020 at Fort Leonard Wood.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 16:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768275
|VIRIN:
|201002-O-JT284-761
|Filename:
|DOD_108008111
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, What do Firefighters Look Like?, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT