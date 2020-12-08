Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Ft. Hood MCS and Main Exchange B-Roll

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    B-Roll from the Ft. Hood MCS and Main Exchange, taped on Aug. 12, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768253
    VIRIN: 100220-D-DO482-000
    Filename: DOD_108007869
    Length: 00:15:56
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID Ft. Hood MCS and Main Exchange B-Roll, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Military Clothing
    MCS
    shopmyexchange.com
    COVID

