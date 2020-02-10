102 IW Command Message for October 2020 - Chief Master Sgt. John Dubuc

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



I want to talk today about your legacy, what are you doing to make a difference. For you in your life, for the wing, with your family, in your community and in the world.



First thing is Thank you all for your service, by serving in the military you are already making a difference, less than 1% of the US Population is serving in the military, you are part of an elite group of volunteers. My challenge to you is what can you do beyond your service to make a difference, what will your legacy be?



How can you make a difference? Let’s throw out some ideas.



Be a mentor, reach out to a fellow airman or a friend and make a difference in their life. Share your experiences both good and bad and you may just provide something that can be used to change someone’s life.



Be a blood or platelet donor if you can. Just to let you know how important blood donation is, did you know that one pint of blood helps four children and it takes less than 30 minutes to donate.



Along with becoming a blood donor I want to ask you to pull your license out now and look to see if you have a heart symbol on your license – I do. Have you thought about registering to become an organ donor? Please take time to look at Donate Life’s website for information on Organ Donation, right now there are over 110,000 people waiting for a lifesaving transplant and you could help save one of them.



I am not sure if you know this but there are current and former wing members who saved a life by being a living organ donor, this is the most amazing thing to know that our wing members gave the gift of life. While I was deployed to Germany in 2016, my wife Sandra saved a life by donating one of her kidneys anonymously to a child at Children’s Hospital Boston. My family experienced the gift of life when my son Matty received a liver transplant when he was five years old, giving us two more years of making memories with him.



Do you volunteer? Look for opportunities to volunteer at the 102nd and in your community. You can make a difference by volunteering and you will also make connections. Volunteerism is an important part of my family makeup allowing us to give back, meet new friends and make a difference in our community.



You don’t need to leave your keyboard to volunteer, a great example of this is 102nd Intel Runners Facebook group. What a great idea to provide tips, motivation and connection to your fellow wing members.



COVID has changed much of our everyday lives and many folks don’t venture out in order to stay safe. Are you reaching out to your friends and family? We can stay safe and connected at the same time – make a phone call, send a text message – reach out to someone that you have not seen in a while.



The last thing that I want to talk about is you. Take care of yourself and make sure you do something for you. Do you want to finish your degree? Sign up for an online class. Did you always want to learn a musical instrument? Buy a used instrument and take lessons (or take a free online lesson.) Join the 102nd Intel Runners Facebook group and become a runner! Do something that makes you happy.



Volunteer, reach out, stay connected and make a difference, this is about you!