    MOU Signing with William Carey University

    HATTIESBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Spc. Christopher Shannon 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi, and Dr. Tommy King, president of William Carey University, sign a Memorandum of Understanding establishing the William Carey University Military Tuition Program in the William Carey University Chapel. WCU is the eighth Mississippi school to establish a tuition program exclusively for Mississippi National Guard Soldiers and Airmen. ( U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Christopher Shannon II)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768241
    VIRIN: 200930-A-QC528-909
    Filename: DOD_108007643
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: HATTIESBURG, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOU Signing with William Carey University, by SPC Christopher Shannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

