    Air University 2030: Building Command Teams

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler

    Air University Public Affairs

    In our accelerate change or lose environment, Air University postures the intellectual and leadership center of the Air Force for desired 2030 command team development. Through campus remodeling proposals, the Air Force can integrate enlisted and officer development opportunities at the university, enabling continuity between courses enrolled for building leadership teams at their appropriate career points.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 13:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 768236
    VIRIN: 201001-F-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_108007532
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

