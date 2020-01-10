Air University 2030: Building Command Teams

In our accelerate change or lose environment, Air University postures the intellectual and leadership center of the Air Force for desired 2030 command team development. Through campus remodeling proposals, the Air Force can integrate enlisted and officer development opportunities at the university, enabling continuity between courses enrolled for building leadership teams at their appropriate career points.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 13:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|768236
|VIRIN:
|201001-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108007532
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT