    Nasal Reconstruction

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2012

    Video by Todd D Folts 

    Visual Information Directorate - NMPDC

    A young Afghan woman has her nose rebuilt at Walter Reed

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

