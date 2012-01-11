Nasal Reconstruction

A young Afghan woman has her nose rebuilt at Walter Reed
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2012
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 13:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768234
|VIRIN:
|121101-D-NG609-627
|PIN:
|120023
|Filename:
|DOD_108007528
|Length:
|00:24:10
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT