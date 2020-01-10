Mission video detailing efforts of the 345th EBS during Bomber Task Force 20-04.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 12:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|768229
|VIRIN:
|201001-F-YH293-952
|Filename:
|DOD_108007444
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron mission wrap up video, by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT