Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, hold a video Road to Readiness Workshop series at Camp Pendleton, California on August 21, 2020. The Road to Deployment Workshop readies Marines and their families in order to prepare themselves throughout the upcoming separation period. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Miah Nielsen)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 13:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768228
|VIRIN:
|200821-M-NB717-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108007443
|Length:
|00:28:24
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
This work, Road To Readiness Workshop 5, by LCpl Miah Nielsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
