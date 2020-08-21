Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Road To Readiness Workshop 5

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Miah Nielsen 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, hold a video Road to Readiness Workshop series at Camp Pendleton, California on August 21, 2020. The Road to Deployment Workshop readies Marines and their families in order to prepare themselves throughout the upcoming separation period. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Miah Nielsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768228
    VIRIN: 200821-M-NB717-001
    Filename: DOD_108007443
    Length: 00:28:24
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Road To Readiness Workshop 5, by LCpl Miah Nielsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    Readiness
    CLB15
    Road to Readiness
    Road to Readiness Workshop

