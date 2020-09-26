USTRANSCOM supports rapid deployment exercise to deploy forces anywhere in the world
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 13:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768227
|VIRIN:
|200926-D-NY343-230
|Filename:
|DOD_108007442
|Length:
|00:13:28
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USTRANSCOM supports JRE20 BROLL PKG, by Keith Burghardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT