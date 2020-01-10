Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne operation B-Roll

    AVIANO, ITALY

    10.01.2020

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry
    Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct airborne operations after exiting
    a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft under Covid-19
    prevention conditions at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Oct. 1, 2020.
    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in
    Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European,
    Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by
    Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 11:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768214
    VIRIN: 201001-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_108007374
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne operation B-Roll, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    EUCOM
    Army
    USArmy
    GOPRO
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    USAGItaly
    7thATC
    173rdAirborneBrigade
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    GarrisonItaly
    CoronaVirus
    Covid19
    COVID19EUCOM
    COVID19c
    COVID19b

