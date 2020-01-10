U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry
Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct airborne operations after exiting
a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft under Covid-19
prevention conditions at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Oct. 1, 2020.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in
Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European,
Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by
Davide Dalla Massara)
This work, Airborne operation B-Roll, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
