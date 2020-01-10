Airborne operation B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry

Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct airborne operations after exiting

a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft under Covid-19

prevention conditions at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Oct. 1, 2020.

The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in

Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European,

Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by

Davide Dalla Massara)