    Assisting Voters at Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Chapman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow’s Installation Voting Assistance Office at the Airman and Family Readiness Center is committed to ensuring military and eligible family members are aware of their right to vote and facilitate the process of absentee voting.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 09:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768202
    VIRIN: 201001-F-WV115-258
    Filename: DOD_108007195
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    voting
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Installation Voting Assistance Office

