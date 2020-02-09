Calling All Warrior Athletes

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



HITT certified trainers at the Hopkins Hall Gym demonstrate workouts that are going to be used during the HITT competition at Camp Elmore, October 14, 2020. Each participant will receive a T-shirt, water bottle, towel and a hat. The top 3 males and female winners of the competition will receive either a bronze, silver, or gold kettlebell. For more information contact Allen Sese at 757-445-1288 or email allen.sese@usmc-mccs.org. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Danielle Prentice and Lance Cpl. Jack Chen/released)