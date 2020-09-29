Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Works around the Training Support Center Benelux

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    09.29.2020

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Contractors pour tarmac with an asphalt paver on the parking lot of the Training Support Center Benelux, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 29, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 07:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768181
    VIRIN: 200929-A-BD610-1001
    Filename: DOD_108006921
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Works around the Training Support Center Benelux, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    sustainment
    improvement
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT