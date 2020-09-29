Works around the Training Support Center Benelux

Contractors pour tarmac with an asphalt paver on the parking lot of the Training Support Center Benelux, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 29, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|09.29.2020
|10.02.2020 07:24
|B-Roll
|768181
|200929-A-BD610-1001
|DOD_108006921
|00:03:35
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|1
|0
|0
|0
