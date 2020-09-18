Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Warrior 20-09

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    09.18.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The USAFE Warrior Prep Center hosted Spartan Warrior 20-09, the largest Combined Air Operations simulation exercise to test a new training simulator. These exercises will help improve interoperability, operational fluidity for NATO partners and allies, and strengthen coalition force cohesion. Future Spartan Warriors will further develop the vision for Joint All Domain Command and Control and Agile Combat Employment.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 10:09
