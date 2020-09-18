video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The USAFE Warrior Prep Center hosted Spartan Warrior 20-09, the largest Combined Air Operations simulation exercise to test a new training simulator. These exercises will help improve interoperability, operational fluidity for NATO partners and allies, and strengthen coalition force cohesion. Future Spartan Warriors will further develop the vision for Joint All Domain Command and Control and Agile Combat Employment.