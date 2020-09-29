Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.29.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    Remember to turn off all of your lights when leaving work for the day with this spot, in honor of October being Energy Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 04:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 768172
    VIRIN: 200930-N-FF029-001
    Filename: DOD_108006739
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Energy Awareness Spot, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Naples
    Naples
    Italy
    Energy
    Energy Awareness
    Navy

