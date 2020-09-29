Energy Awareness Spot

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Remember to turn off all of your lights when leaving work for the day with this spot, in honor of October being Energy Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)