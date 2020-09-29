Remember to turn off all of your lights when leaving work for the day with this spot, in honor of October being Energy Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 04:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|768172
|VIRIN:
|200930-N-FF029-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108006739
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Energy Awareness Spot, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
