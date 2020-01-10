Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Responsibility Ceremony Oct. 1, 2020

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.01.2020

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Paratroopers and family members gathered for the Change of Responsibility Ceremony for the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne); the incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness takes the guidon from the outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Michael L. Palm, at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy.
    (U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 03:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768171
    VIRIN: 201001-A-YG900-0001
    Filename: DOD_108006734
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Responsibility Ceremony Oct. 1, 2020, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

