U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (EQRS) execute a cargo drop and preform HALO and tandem jumps Sept. 30, 2020, in East Africa. The 82nd EQRS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 01:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768158
|VIRIN:
|200930-F-IY107-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108006602
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82nd ERQS Pararescuemen execute cargo drop and Tandem Jump from C-130J Super Hercules, by SrA Cydnie Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
