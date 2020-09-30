Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd ERQS Pararescuemen execute cargo drop and Tandem Jump from C-130J Super Hercules

    DJIBOUTI

    09.30.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (EQRS) execute a cargo drop and preform HALO and tandem jumps Sept. 30, 2020, in East Africa. The 82nd EQRS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 01:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768158
    VIRIN: 200930-F-IY107-5001
    Filename: DOD_108006602
    Length: 00:05:55
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ERQS Pararescuemen execute cargo drop and Tandem Jump from C-130J Super Hercules, by SrA Cydnie Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    1CTCS
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    exercise
    training
    expeditionary rescue squadron
    tandem
    HALO
    CJFT-HOA
    EQRS

