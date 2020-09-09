Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kneeling Overhead Press - Fitness Workout

    JAPAN

    09.09.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Price    

    AFN Sasebo

    200909-N-FQ994-001 SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 09, 2020)
    Learn how to properly perform a Kneeling Overhead Press to build healthy shoulders and larger arms from this Fitness Workout video. Kelly Stratoti is a fitness instructor available at the Fleet Fitness Center in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 22:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768139
    VIRIN: 200909-N-FQ994-001
    Filename: DOD_108006459
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Exercise
    Arms
    Shoulders
    Kneeling Overhead Press
    Fitness Videos

