    Air Force takes responsibility of JBAB

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Zuhlsdorf, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) and 11th Wing commander, stands in front of members of the 11th Wing during the lead-service transfer ceremony at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Oct. 1, 2020. The ceremony signified the transfer of the installation from the U.S. Navy to the U.S. Air Force.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 20:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768135
    VIRIN: 201001-F-ZU607-1001
    Filename: DOD_108006443
    Length: 00:17:19
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US 
    DoD
    Navy
    Air Force
    Air Power
    Bolling AFB
    JBAB
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    Lead Service Transfer

