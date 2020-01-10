Air Force takes responsibility of JBAB

U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Zuhlsdorf, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) and 11th Wing commander, stands in front of members of the 11th Wing during the lead-service transfer ceremony at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Oct. 1, 2020. The ceremony signified the transfer of the installation from the U.S. Navy to the U.S. Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 20:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768135
|VIRIN:
|201001-F-ZU607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108006443
|Length:
|00:17:19
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
