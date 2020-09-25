3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a week-long series of airborne operations with support from the 29th Weapons Squadron from Little Rock Air Force Base, AR and the 101st Airborne Division (Airborne) from August 23-25. The result was the biggest heavy drop in regiment history.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 18:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768128
|VIRIN:
|200925-A-FG870-067
|Filename:
|DOD_108006369
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Water Jump training, by SGT Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT