    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a week-long series of airborne operations with support from the 29th Weapons Squadron from Little Rock Air Force Base, AR and the 101st Airborne Division (Airborne) from August 23-25. The result was the biggest heavy drop in regiment history.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 18:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768125
    VIRIN: 200923-A-FG870-398
    Filename: DOD_108006366
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Social Media Heavy Drop, by SGT Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    5th special forces group airborne 101st Airborne Division 29th weapons squadron fort campbell 2020

