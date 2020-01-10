Air Force Lt. Gen. David D. Thompson, vice commander of the U.S. Space Force, sits down with Defense One to discuss how the Space Force will ward off orbital attacks from other countries, Oct. 1, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 17:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|768113
|Filename:
|DOD_108006197
|Length:
|00:52:46
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Space Force Vice Commander Discusses New Initiatives to Ward Off Attacks, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
