    Space Force Vice Commander Discusses New Initiatives to Ward Off Attacks

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Air Force Lt. Gen. David D. Thompson, vice commander of the U.S. Space Force, sits down with Defense One to discuss how the Space Force will ward off orbital attacks from other countries, Oct. 1, 2020.

