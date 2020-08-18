Martins Licis visits Fort Campbell with the Army Fitness Team to negotiate an obstacle course, shoot weapons at the range and compete in a deadlifting competition.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 17:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768111
|VIRIN:
|200818-A-FG870-317
|Filename:
|DOD_108006188
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Fitness Team visits Fort Campbell, by SGT Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT