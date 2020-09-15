Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Jump Organization Week 2020

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Opening event for 5th Special Forces Group(Airborne) organization week 2020 was a water jump executed by the unit with the support of 160th SOAR.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 17:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768110
    VIRIN: 200915-A-FG870-867
    Filename: DOD_108006185
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Jump Organization Week 2020, by SGT Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

